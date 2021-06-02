This Secret Store Has A Bunch of Unbeatable Deals on Gorgeous Outdoor Items—& You Won’t Want to Miss Out

Now that Memorial Day is behind us, it officially feels like summer. But if you haven’t yet spruced up your patio or backyard area, it’s not too late! Not sure where to start your search? There are quite a few places you could shop, but we just discovered the ultimate place to buy chic and reasonably priced patio furniture online—and they happen to be having a can’t-miss patio sale right now. If you haven’t yet checked out Ballard Designs, you’re seriously missing out—especially if you don’t take advantage of these unbeatable outdoor deals.

Ballard Designs is the place to shop for more upscale patio furniture (or really any home item) that won’t give you complete sticker shock. If you’re over buying cheap furniture that only lasts a season, it’s time to buy some investment pieces (at wallet-friendly prices) that’ll last for years to come. Trust us, you’ll be surprised at how many gems are in store here.

And with Ballard Designs’ patio sale going on right now, you really can’t go wrong with snagging a few pieces for your outdoor space. Now through June 7th, you can save up to 20 percent on a bunch of outdoor living pieces (excluding clearance) that look like they came straight out of your favorite home magazine—from super affordable bistro tables for under $200 to weather-resistant handwoven seating that’ll make you feel like you’re at a resort, this sale has so many outdoor living treasures your patio won’t be complete without.

Ahead, check out our favorite patio deals from Ballard Designs that we think everyone should have in their backyard. Don’t wait to add these must-have furniture and decor items to your cart—the patio sale ends June 7th! If you want to take a peek for yourself, you can check out all the outdoor sale items here.

Sleek Bistro Table—Now $143, Originally $199

The classic bistro table gets a modern upgrade with these sleek versions, which have a weather-resistant coating. They come in a variety of sizes and a rectangular shape, so you can pick the one that’ll fit the space you have to work with.

Café Tables $143+

Resort-Worthy Seating—$341, Originally $379

Transform your patio into a vacation-style oasis with this stunning handwoven seat—and the complete set to match. Believe it or not, the material is weather-resistant, and the premium teak will look better over time.

Cypress Dining Chair $341.10

Preppy Pillows—$25+, Originally $39+

The easiest way to give your outdoor area an instant facelift? Accessorize with some new pillows—these striped ones come in three sizes and a bunch of summer-ready colors that’ll add some fun to your outdoor sofa or chairs. Most importantly, they’re made with Sunbrella material that’ll resist fading, stains, and mildew.

Outdoor Throw Pillow $35.10+

Patterned Outdoor/Indoor Rug—$22+, Originally $25+

A rug is the go-to way to make your patio feel like an extension of your living room—because concrete isn’t exactly cozy. These ones are suitable for indoor and outdoor use, so if you change your mind, you can use them elsewhere. If you’re not looking for a large area rug, you can shop for a smaller one for the front door.

Marina Indoor/Outdoor Rug $35.10+

Luxe Chaise Lounge Chair—$719, Originally $899

A chaise lounge chair is the perfect way to make your pool area feel like a five-star resort, so it’s time to add some to your space if you don’t have them already. The cast aluminum frame on this elegant chaise lounge is super sturdy, but it’s light enough to move around as needed. If you want to switch things up, you can choose from a mix of stylish cushion replacements that are made with weather-resistant Sunbrella fabric.

Amalfi Chaise with Cushions $719.10+

