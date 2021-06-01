Rothy’s Highly Anticipated Men’s Line Arrived Just in Time for Father’s Day Gifting—& Sizes Are Selling Out Fast

Now that Memorial Day is behind us, it’s onto the next holiday: Father’s Day! Yes, we can barely keep up with these back-to-back holidays, but thanks to Rothy’s, you just found the foolproof Father’s Day gift that even the pickiest guy in your life will love. We’ve long been fans of Rothy’s eco-friendly (and washable!) flats since Meghan Markle was spotted wearing them, and the cult-favorite brand finally dropped men’s shoes just in time for Father’s Day. Hurry, sizes are flying out the door, so get them before it’s too late.

Image: Rothy’s.

The highly anticipated line includes two shoe styles that are sure to up dad’s shoe game. The RS010 sneaker is the elevated everyday sneaker his wardrobe needs—there’s even a matching women’s version so you can be the coolest matching duo around. These super durable kicks boast all the features you love about the original women’s version: cloudlike comfort, 100% machine washable, and zero break-in time. They come in four colors, but sizes are selling out fast—so you’ll want to add these must-have kicks to your cart ASAP.

Image: Rothy’s,

If he’s more of a loafer guy, Rothy’s has him covered too. Unlike traditional loafers, these Driving Loafers are anything but stuffy looking (or feeling). Made with super breathable knit fabric, they provide all-day comfort—and the elevated colors and prints (like camo) give the classic shoe a much-needed upgrade.

Image: Rothy’s.

The Driving Loafer comes in solids too, like these sleek navy versions, if he like to keep things classic.

