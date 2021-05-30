Amazon Is Selling a Cast Iron Grill from Ina Garten’s Favorite Brand Lodge for 50% Off Right Now

It’s officially grilling season and you don’t want to be left out of the fun this summer with juicy burgers, tender steaks and buttery, grilled corn on the cob. Sometimes we don’t have a backyard for grilling or the rainy weather doesn’t make us want to go outside, that’s why this Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle is perfect for any season. The Ina Garten-favored brand has an amazing deal on Amazon this Memorial Day Weekend — 50% off its regular price.

Related story Ina Garten's Most Popular Cookbooks Are Up to 60% Off on Amazon

The rectangular-shaped item allows you to sear, bake, broil, fry, or grill depending on what you’re cooking up in the kitchen or over a campfire. It fits over two stovetop burners, has two dual handles for greater control and comes pre-seasoned with 1% natural vegetable oil. This Lodge grill/griddle allows you to be creative in the kitchen — make some delicious chicken shish kabob for dinner and the next day you can whip up some banana pancakes on the griddle. The meal opportunities are endless with this incredible Lodge Reversible Grill/Griddle (the Barefoot Contessa knows exactly what we need) — and for the right price on Amazon.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle

Lodge

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle $29.90 - $269.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

So get your Lodge summer accessories before the sale is over — and don’t forget to pick up one of Garten’s recipe books for mealtime inspiration!

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: