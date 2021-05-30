Save $100 on Dyson Cordless Vacuums with This Amazing QVC Memorial Day Sale

There’s nothing better than being able to save $100 on a Dyson V11 vacuum cleaner, and Memorial Day weekend is exactly when you’re getting these steals. Dyson vacuum cleaners are considered to be the gold standard in the cleaning industry — we know they are going to do their jobs when it comes to those cereal spills in the kitchen around the baby’s high chair or the dirt that the puppy has dragged in. That’s why this QVC clearance sale is the perfect time to scoop up a vacuum cleaner that’s quiet and sleek.

Related story Amazon Is Selling a Cast Iron Grill from Ina Garten's Favorite Brand Lodge for 50% Off Right Now

The vacuums on sale are all lightweight and cordless, so there’s no tripping over cords as you clean from room to room. The Dyson V11 models are smart and responsive — they figure out a way to adapt the suction to the floor surface, so moving from carpeting to hard floors is a cinch! Plus, you have nine tools to help with those extra tough cleaning jobs. The only choice you are going to have to make is whether you want the standard size or the outsize model, which comes with a full-size bin and a full-size cleaner head.

Take a peek at what is on sale!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum

Dyson.

This is the version you want for heavy-duty messes because it comes with the full-size bin and a full-size cleaner head.

BUY NOW: $699.99 Buy now Sign Up

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Complete Cordfree Vacuum

Dyson.

With nine additional tools and the ability to make this a handheld vacuum, don’t sleep on the standard model either.

BUY NOW: $599.98 Buy now Sign Up

With Dyson being one of the most popular household brands out there, get moving on these deals because they won’t last long.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online:

.