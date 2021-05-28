Whether your pup is a Portuguese Water Dog, an Irish Water Spaniel, or simply a mutt who loves to splash, spending time in the pool can be a great summer activity for you and your fur baby. While it’s a myth that all dogs swim, your pooch might love floating around like a diva as she cools off from the hot sun. Human-friendly pool floats, however, might not stand up to paws and claws. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect option for pet parents.

This adorable Paddle Paws dog raft from SwimWays is made of heavy-duty, puncture-resistant fabric for long-lasting durability. Inserts on each side of the mesh bed allows some water to permeate the float to cool off your pup, and there’s plenty of space on the float for your pup to lounge or stash toys. The large size float accommodates dogs 65 pounds and up, while the small version supports more petite pups.

The patented inner spring around the outside edge of the float provides greater comfort and stability in the water to keep your pup afloat. Jet valves make inflation and deflation quick and easy so your pup can spend more time floating without the hassle of an air pump. This dog pool float folds down flat into three compact circles and includes a reusable carry bag for easy portability and storage, making it great for trips to the pool or dog-friendly beach.

Ready for your pup to float with you all summer long? Don’t forget basic water safety, like a doggie life vest and swimming lessons if you aren’t sure of your pet’s abilities.

