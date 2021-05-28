We Just Spotted the Most Stylish Barbour Dog Accessories at Nordstrom So You Can Match

There are some classic brands that we’re just obsessed with: Hunter for rain boots, Pendleton for blankets, and Barbour for waxed jackets and… dog products! Yep, we just discovered that over at Nordstrom, they’re selling a whole collection of Barbour pet products — so you and your pup can match. The luxury British brand has been around since 1894, so you know it’s considered a classic for a reason. But honestly? Quality and reputation aside, these pet products are totally cute to boot. Check out a few of our favorites, below!

Related story Jennifer Garner Loves Alo Leggings & They're Up to 50% Off During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Made with durable waxed cotton, Barbour’s Cotton Dog Bed features a removable cushion for easy washing. Plus, the rustic dog bed is super cute. Just look at it!

Barbour Waxed Cotton Dog Bed $100-$170 Buy now Sign Up

And on rainy walks, strap this quilted dog coat onto your pup. Barbour’s Quilted Dog Coat will keep him or her warm and dry thanks to its tartan lining, and it’ll stay in place thanks to its neck and chest straps.

Barbour Quilted Dog Coat $65 Buy now Sign Up

No posh pup’s look would be complete without a stylish dog collar, and Barbour sells just that. Plus, Barbour’s Reflective Tartan Dog Collar is trimmed with reflective piping, so others can see your pup on evening walks, too.

Barbour Reflective Tartan Dog Collar $40 Buy now Sign Up

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online:

.