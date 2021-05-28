When a product trends on TikTok, you better believe it’ll sell out — and sell out quickly. And that’s exactly what happened when Walmart’s egg chair went viral in February, thanks to the popular TikToker @serenaajoyce. But that doesn’t mean you won’t find dupes on retailers such as Target, Amazon, and even Aldi, which recently started selling an egg chair that might just be better than the original… It hangs!

Available at Aldi for a very limited time (through June 1st), the Belavi Boho Hanging Chair boasts that boho-chic look, comes equipped with a removable cushion, and costs just $39.99 — a fraction of the price of the now out-of-stock Walmart egg chair ($299).

Image: Aldi. Aldi.

If you’re a bigger fan of the standing egg chair, Amazon sells a gorgeous wicker egg chair. Whether you decide to keep it inside or you set it on the patio, the Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair will withstand the elements thanks to its high-quality materials, water- and UV-resistant wicker, and weather-resistant cushions. Its four removable cushions make this a very comfortable seat, too.

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair $729.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

For a less expensive option — but one that’s still highly rated by Amazon shoppers — opt for Christopher Knight’s Home Cutter Teardrop Wicker Lounge Chair. It’s just as sturdy, just as water-resistant, and just as chic.

Christopher Knight Home Cutter Teardrop Wicker Lounge Chair $349.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Finally, for the little ones, head straight to Target, where you can pick up the cutest kid-size egg chair: Pillowfort’s Oversized Egg Chair.

Pillowfort Oversized Egg Chair $250 Buy now Sign Up

