Costco Is Selling a Serving Caddy That’s Perfect for Patio Dining

To paraphrase the Ella Fitzgerald classic, it’s (almost) summertime, and the (outdoor) living is easy. Now is the season for enjoying your morning coffee and cereal on the porch, serving up lunchtime sandwiches to the family on the deck, and having friends over for an alfresco dinner on the patio. Of course, setting up outdoor dining can be a bit of a hassle, what with having to schlep all the dishes, glassware, and flatware outside in multiple trips, and navigating screen doors with your hands full. If only there were an easier way … and there is! Meet the serving caddy.

The Costco Sisters, the Southern California bloggers who are “spending all our money & time at Costco,” according to their Instagram profile, discovered this gem by Mesa Inspired Living on the shelves at their local store: a metal and woven Serving Caddy. Perfect for backyard barbecues, picnics, or patio dining, the caddy includes six compartments to wrangle forks, spoons, knives, napkins, and even condiments. The rattan-style basket underneath serves as a plate holder and accommodates full-size dinner plates up to 11 inches. Simply pick up the loaded caddy with its two metal handles for easy carrying of everything you need to set up your outdoor dining table.

Costco Sisters noted that the price in-store is $25; it’s available online at costco.com for just a bit more — $29.99. But if you don’t have a Costco membership, no worries: a similar serving caddy is available on Amazon. This alternate version, also by Mesa, corrals all the flatware, napkins, and condiments in compartments of a rattan basket, while a metal plate holder underneath the basket accommodates your stacked dishware. It’s also portable and lightweight with convenient carrying handles.

Outdoor dining, here we come!

