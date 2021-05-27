Hunter’s Chic Terry-Lined Comfort Slides Are About to Become The Sandal of the Summer, So Get Them Before They’re Gone

While we’re totally stoked for summer fun and ditching the coats and winter accessories until the fall, we’re kind of missing our cozy shearling boots and slippers. The good news: We just discovered the summer equivalent (that are super comfy but not sweaty!) from our favorite rain boot brand Hunter, and they’re about to become the “It” shoe of the summer. Say hello to the colorful, terry-lined slides of our dreams that you’ll never want to take off all summer long: Hunter’s Two-Strap Slide Sandal. You can get them at Nordstrom and Amazon, but sizes are flying out the door—so hurry!

Image: Hunter.

These bubblegum pink Hunter slides of our millennial pink dreams scream summer. But they’re not just cute: the contoured footbed will mold to the shape of your feet for all-day comfort (AKA pillows for your feet!), and the soft terry fabric will feel oh-so-fluffy without making your feet sweat. And at just $55, they’re super affordable. Considering you’ll be wearing these almost every day this summer, you’re sure to get your money’s worth in no time. Bonus: the easy-to-adjust straps give you a custom fit.

Image: Hunter.

Nothing says sunshine and happy days ahead like yellow. These cheerful sandals are sure to put some pep in your step all summer long. These versatile slides are perfect for really any activity: going to the pool, the park, or simply running errands.

These sandals are so cute, we wouldn’t be surprised if they sell out fast. So get ahead of the game and add them to your cart ASAP before they’re gone forever! With Memorial day weekend coming up, it’s the perfect time to add some new stylish summer slides to your footwear collection. Psst: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale just kicked off, so check out all the can’t-miss deals while you’re shopping for these summer slides.

