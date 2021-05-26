Oprah’s Favorite Comfy (& Stylish!) Shoe Brand Is 40% Off During Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale & Selling Out Fast

To help you kick off the long Memorial Day weekend a little early, Nordstrom dropped its highly coveted Half-Yearly sale—and it’s overflowing with tons of gems up to 50 percent off. We already spotted Ina Garten’s favorite Le Creuset and All-Clad cookware, and now we found that Oprah’s favorite shoe brand—Vionic— has a bunch of irresistible deals you’ll regret not taking advantage of. So, get your credit card ready because you’re about to do some damage (but not too much with these deals)!

If you’ve never tried Vionic, you’re seriously doing your feet a disservice. Oprah loves these orthotic shoes so much, that she’s put them on her Favorite Things list multiple times, so you know these kicks are a must-have in your wardrobe. If the word “orthotic” makes you cringe, don’t worry—these shoes are actually super chic!

Ahead, check out the best Vionic deals from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale, which goes through June 6th. Best of all, these Vionic shoes are all $78 and under on sale, which is a total steal for high quality comfort shoes that look good too.

Hurry, sizes are already selling out fast, and with Oprah’s stamp of approval, we’re not the least bit surprised.

Summer-Ready Slip-Ons

Image: Vionic.

While you’ll be wearing sandals on repeat the next few months, that doesn’t mean you have to completely ditch sneakers. You can never go wrong with a white slip on, and these chic ones with embossed croc take a basic sneaker to the next level. Plus, you don’t have to deal with laces coming untied!

Dinora Sneaker $77.96

Chic Flats

Image: Vionic.

This summer, you’ll have a chance to wear something other than slippers, so get your feet ready with these stylish slingback flats. If you hate heels, these are still dressy but won’t hurt your feet.

Jade Slingback Flat $71.96

Cool Kicks

Image: Vionic.

You’d never know that these trendy lace-ups are an orthopedic shoe. The cushioned footbed will keep your feet happy, while the leather, suede, and croc details will ensure your style is on point. Also available in navy.

Rechelle Lace-Up Sneaker $77.96

Pastel Kicks

Image: Vionic.

These lavender and light pink Berlin sneakers are perfect for all your summer adventures. The low profile isn’t clunky, the toggle makes them easy to take on and off, and they boast arch support and a cushioned EVA sole.

Berlin Sneaker $72

