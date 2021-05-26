Ina Garten’s Favorite Cookware Brands Are a Steal During Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale & Won’t Last Long

The weather’s finally warming up and Memorial Day weekend is in sight, which means summer is officially on the horizon. And to make the season even better, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale kicked off today so you can save up to 50 percent off all the things you’ve been eyeing since Black Friday. You have your pick from designer clothes to chic sandals, but what we’re really stoked about is that some of Ina Garten’s favorite cookware brands are majorly discounted during this can’t-miss event, so it’s time to fire up that Nordstrom card!

Two of Garten’s holy grail cookware brands, Le Creuset and All-Clad are both part of Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale—and they do not get discounted like this often. With outdoor entertaining in the cards this year, it’s the perfect time to stock up on pro-approved cookware that’ll make whipping up delicious meals (that Garten herself would approve of) a breeze.

Whether you’re looking for a complete stainless steel set or the ultimate casserole dish for all those get-togethers we can finally host, you’re sure to find irresistible deals during this must-shop sale. The event ends June 6th, but in true Nordstrom fashion, things are going to sell out before then—so hop to it before the cookware of your dreams is gone forever! Check out our favorite picks below that we have a feeling won’t last long.

Once you’ve added a few pieces of cookware to your cart, make sure to check out all the other unreal Nordstrom deals going down here. The next time this coveted sale happens is December, so you’ll want to take advantage of these deals ASAP.

Versatile Platter—22% Off

This stylish oven-to-table dish not only elevates your tablescape, but it eliminates washing an extra dish. It delivers even heat, prevents scorching for perfectly cooked food, and the lid keeps pesky summer bugs out.

2.75-Quart Stoneware Casserole & Platter Lid $84.95 (was $109.95) Buy now Sign Up

Complete Set—42% Off

Ina Garten particularly loves All-Clad’s stainless steel collection, and while it’s an investment, it’s totally worth the price. Now’s you chance to snag this 10-piece set for almost half off—it’ll last forever. With top-notch heating performance, nonstick surfaces, and tight-locking lids, these pieces are guaranteed to make you feel like a pro chef, even if you’re far from it.

10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set $699.99 (was $1,290) Buy now Sign Up

Indoor Griddle—42% Off

This handy cast iron Le Creuset pan will help you whip up delicious veggies or burgers in the comfort of your AC. The enamel finish seasons food just like a grill—no one will ever know the difference!

Signature 9.75-Inch Deep Round Enamel Cast Iron Grill Pan $99.95 (was $174.95) Buy now Sign Up

Foolproof Slow Cooker—37% Off

When it’s too hot to turn on the oven, it’s slow cooker to the rescue. This next-level version from All-Clad boasts a 26-hour programmable timer and a digital screen that’ll make cooking less of a chore.

7-Quart Slow Cooker with Aluminum Insert $249.99 (was $400) Buy now Sign Up

Everyday Nonstick Pans—33% Off

No kitchen is complete without a trusty set of nonstick pans. These ones from All-Clad are optimal for searing, frying, and browning —and yep, they’re dishwasher-safe!