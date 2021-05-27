There are a few things that we immediately think of when summer rolls around: juicy watermelon, grilling, and enjoying fruity ice pops to beat the summer heat. You really know that summer is right around the corner when colorful, freezable ice pops hit the grocery stores, and TBH, we enjoy them just as much as we did when we were kids.

What we don’t love? That they freeze our hands off while holding them — but luckily, we’ve discovered a game-changing product on Amazon that’ll take care of that problem for good, so we can enjoy our summer treat without making our hands go numb. Let us introduce you to these genius ice pop covers, which are basically like ice pop koozies.

We recently discovered that these cute seltzer covers were a thing, and didn’t think anything could beat how genius those were. But these ice pop covers are pretty smart too. A pack of 12 can be yours for less than $12 on Amazon right now, so you’ll want to add these to your cart ASAP.

They even come in fun shapes like sharks and magical mermaid tails, which are totally kid-approved. Check out all the styles below!

The Classic

These rainbow ice pop sleeves are the ultimate way to add some fun and comfort to your summer treat time. They come in a pack of 12 for $11.49 — less than a buck each!

Baby Shark

Your “Baby Shark” obsessed little ones will get a kick out of these fun ice pop covers. This set is available for $8.49.

Mermaid Magic

Finally, these mermaid tail ice pop sleeves are just downright precious. Your aspiring mermaid will adore these ice pop accessories, which will perfectly match their own mermaid tail! This set is currently 47% off and costs just $8.99.

If you or your little ones eat ice pops in the summer these sleeves are an awesome investment to make. All the designs are currently under $10 — making them an inexpensive solution to freezing hands and messy drips. Don’t we all want products that make our lives just a little bit better? We have a feeling these fun sleeves will do just that.

