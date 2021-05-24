This Secret Store Has Popular Staub Cookware (Even the French Oven!) Up to $248 Off

If you’ve never heard of Verishop, you’re seriously missing out. It’s basically the luxury version of Amazon, so get ready to drop your paycheck on everything this chic site has to offer. As soon as you see all the gorgeous things they have on sale, you’ll be just as obsessed as we are. Right now, we just spotted a bunch of amazing deals on popular (and expensive!) cookware brands—including Staub—at unreal prices. Seriously, these prices are so low, they seem too good to be true. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to treat yourself to some pretty pieces, just in time for Memorial Day!

Now, this highly loved brand doesn’t get discounted often, so we stopped in our tracks when we saw this sale. Even the French oven is marked down, and you can save a whopping $248! Nothing elevates your time in the kitchen (and makes cooking feel like less of a chore) than gorgeous and durable cookware, so buying Staub is an investment worth your while.

There are too many can’t-miss Staub cookware deals at Verishop to choose from, so we’ve highlighted some of the unreal deals below to help you narrow down what you add to your cart. Be prepared, though, you’re going to want it all. We’re not sure how long this sale is going on for, so do yourself a favor and grab them before the deals are gone forever.

Versatile French Oven—Save $248

Image: Staub.

Of course, no cook’s collection is complete without one of Staub’s stunning French ovens. Now, these pieces do not normally go on sale, and this happens to be the biggest discount we’ve ever seen. We’re talking $248 off so get one for yourself, a friend, and anyone else you’ll be gifting in the next year. We love the eyecatching colors available and the innovative lid that’s condensation-proof. If you haven’t tried cooking with a Dutch or French, they’re total game changers.

3.75-qt Essential French Oven $209.99

Must-Have Pie Dish—Save $15

Image: Staub.

If you love making pies as much as we do in the summer, you’ll absolutely love this cute and durable pie dish. It’s made of glass porcelain and is oven/broiler safe. Our favorite part? It’s also dishwasher-safe so you don’t have to spend time scrubbing that stubborn crust off for hours on end. It also comes in white and dark blue.

Pie Dish $29.99

Sleek Skillet—Save $74

Image: Staub.

Everyone needs a foolproof frying pan. It’s definitely our holy grail cookware because of its versatility, and we love this specific frying pan because it’s oven-safe, has curved edges great for flipping, and claims to brown food well (perfect for when we want to pan fry some chicken). Not to mention, the colors are downright stunning!

Fry Pan $169.99

There are so many incredible pieces on sale, it’s going to be a challenge to just buy one or two things. Make sure to go to Verishop’s website to see what other must-have cookware (and clothing and accessories!) you can score during their major sale—just in time for Memorial Day weekend shopping.

We’ve got our eyes on that French oven, and we think it’s going to sell fast…so hurry!

