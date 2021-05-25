6 Can’t-Miss Memorial Day Deals on Amazon You Can Shop Right Now

Amazon might not have an official Memorial Day sale like other brands, but they do unofficially, if you look for it. Luckily, we did some digging and found some of the best Amazon Memorial Day deals for you. These deals are active right now, so you should shop them before they disappear.

The etailer has plenty of popular and coveted items on sale. You don’t have to wait for Black Friday or Prime Day to get a Roomba or and Instant Pot—they’re on sale right now. Some people are beginning to venture out of their homes, so it’s the perfect time to scoop up appliances and other gadgets that are going to make your life easier as you start to remember exactly how much time being out of house takes up. The Roomba will vacuum while you’re out, and the Instant Pot can slow-cook meals so dinner can be ready by the time you return.

There’s also sales on Amazon-branded items, like the Echo and the Fire Stick, which are usually reserved for big holidays. These electronic items are always on the top of everyone’s wish-list, including Dad’s, so you can get your Father’s Day shopping done a little earlier.

We aren’t sure how long these any of these deals are going to last. You shouldn’t save this article in your browser for later, because they might be gone before Memorial Day arrives.

Instant Pot

Snatch up the internet-famous Instant Pot at a discount. This is basically a holy grail appliance. It has 15 smart programs and can transform into a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a sous vide and even a yogurt maker at just the press of a button. It’s usually $119.99, but you can get it for $20 cheaper.

iRobot Roomba

If vacuuming is your least favorite chore, get a little pal to help you out with that. It can even sense when there’s more dirt and dust on certain sections of the floor. This Roomba is normally $249.99, but it’s $25.99 cheaper right now.

Fire Stick Remote

Make your TV smarter with this Fire TV stick. With this remote, all of your favorite streaming services are at your fingertips. It even has a voice feature, so you can tell Alexa exactly what you’re looking to watch. Add it to your cart while it’s still 20 percent off.

Echo Show

The Echo Show is a versatile electronic device to have in your home. You can basically beam your favorite chef into your kitchen while you’re cooking or video chat with your kids. You can even use it as a digital photo frame. It’s currently $20 off.

Ina Garten’s Favorite Skillet

Wish you cooked like Ina Garten? Now you can with this fan-favorite Lodge skillet. It’s 33 percent off right now, so you better snag this deal before it disappears.

Fitbit Versa 2

Save $30 on this FitBit smartwatch. You can count your steps, play music, track your sleep and other health metrics and receive smartphone notifications so you’ll never miss another phone call.