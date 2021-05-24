This Genius Lid Turns Your Instant Pot Into an Air Fryer — & It’s Discounted on Amazon

If you cook for a busy family, you’re probably familiar with one of the best tools for fast cooking out there: the Instant Pot. It’s our saving grace on nights when we’ve got an hour or less to whip up a meal for everyone. There are so many awesome dishes that you can make using it and it’s seriously so easy. We love convenience, especially when it helps ease our stress on busy nights. Our other favorite cooking tool has got to be the air fryer. Who doesn’t love fried food made healthier — without all the oil? And well, what if we told you there was a way to combine these two amazing kitchen appliances into one? It’s true! Amazon is now selling a lid for your Instant Pot that can turn it into an air fryer — and as if that’s not amazing enough, it’s currently on sale for a pretty great price.

We think this lid is seriously genius and it looks super easy to use. It fits both the 6- and 8-quart Instant Pot size. All you do is put the food into the pressure cooker, attach the lid and choose a cooking mode. You can air fry, broil, or bake with the lid and it has seven cooking modes to choose from. It’s on sale right now for $74.99. Although that may seem steep for a lid, just remember it’s replacing the need to buy an actual air fryer. It also comes with multiple tools like tongs, frying basket, steaming basket, silicone mat, and even a cookbook, so we think it’s totally worth it.

How fun would it be to pick out a recipe each week to make with your kids using the lid? We can only imagine how tasty air-fried chicken nuggets or even french fries would be. So grab this awesome deal while it’s on sale — we have a feeling your whole family will enjoy the awesome recipes that you cook with it.

