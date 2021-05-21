Dyson is one of, if not the most popular vacuum brands for a reason — OK, several reasons. Dyson vacuums not only powerfully suck up dirt and pet hair from all types of flooring, from carpet to hardwood, but Dysons are also quiet, sleek, long-lasting, and remove dust, allergens, and other particles from the air, making them one of the most high-performing vacuums out there. The only downfall? They’re expensive. That’s why when we spot a Dyson vacuum sale — like the current Dyson sale on Amazon — we’re quick to take advantage.

Related story If You're Not Using Hair Sunscreen, It's Time to Buy Some—Here Are the Best Ones

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Amazon currently has a handful of Dyson vacuums on sale, including the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — one of the more popular Dyson products on Amazon.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $324.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

With more than 6,000 mostly positive reviews, this Dyson V7 is cord-free, lightweight, versatile, and still boasts a powerful suction. Its nylon bristles can grab embedded dirt, and the digital motor can pick up fine dust from hard floors and carpets. And for a limited time, you can save about $75 on this Dyson.

The Dyson Ball Multi Floor is also on sale at Amazon — for more than $80 off.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor $324.27 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This corded vacuum is popular among Amazon shoppers for its washable HEPA filter and its ability to trap allergens and bacteria.

But the sales don’t end there.

Dyson has its own Memorial Day sale on its website, where you can buy the Dyson V8 Absolute for $100 off.

Dyson V8 Absolute $349.99 Buy now Sign Up

Originally $449.99, the Dyson V8 Absolute is also lightweight and versatile, boasting up to 40 minutes of run time. Plus, it comes equipped with a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. The vacuum also features six other accessories, too, including a crevice tool for tight spaces and a convenient wall-mounted charging dock.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online:

.