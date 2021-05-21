As someone who shops on Chewy just once a month to restock on my dachshund’s essentials — like dog food, dog treats, and allergy supplements — I only wish I had explored their website sooner because little did I know, it’s chock-full of fun pet product finds beyond those aforementioned essentials. And we’re not just talking about plush dog toys, affordable dog beds, and adorable collars and harnesses. Just in time for summer, Chewy also sells the cutest dog pools you’ve ever seen.

Currently on sale, Frisco sells three different dog pools on Chewy.com — but it’s this flamingo-print pool that’s caught our eye because, well, just look at it!

Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool, Flamingo $64.72 Buy now Sign Up

Available in three sizes (medium, large, and extra-large), this flamingo-print Frisco pool ranges in price from $35 to $65. Aside from its fun print, what sets this pool apart from other dog pools is it requires zero inflating. Simply unfold it, and fill it with water. Plus, the pool should stay up and in place thanks to the sturdy wooden boards and PVC material.

When your pup is done splashing around, just drain the water via the drain plug, let it dry completely, and fold it back up. How easy is that?

Before you let your dog jump into this durable, portable, and easy-to-use pool, though, it’s recommended that you trim their nails. And if they’re a chewer, well, you might want to hold off on buying this product.

Chewy also sells two other Frisco pools in solid colors, including blue and red. They’re a few dollars cheaper than the flamingo pool, too.

Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool, Red $59.99 Buy now Sign Up

Check out all of Chewy’s dog pools — and help your pup have the best summer ever.

