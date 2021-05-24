This Best-Selling Beach Blanket on Amazon Is Sandproof & Waterproof—& It’s on Sale

The best part of summer is hands down spending time at the beach, but there’s a major downside to dipping your toes in the sand: It follows you for days after—in the car, in your bathing suit, the shower—it’s EVERYWHERE. However, we discovered a genius beach blanket that’s totally sandproof and waterproof so you don’t have to deal with traces of sand days or even a year after you use it. You can find this best-selling blanket for just $21 on Amazon, and it’s oversized so the entire family can fit on it.

This blanket is packable so you can easily take it with you to the beach or the park—it’s even great for camping! It can comfortably fit 3-5 adults, and it even comes with beach anchors so it doesn’t fly away when the wind picks up. Because nothing ruins fun in the sun like having to pin down your beach blanket while you’re trying to catch up on your beach read.

The special polyester material is water-resistant and makes shaking off sand a breeze—you can even put it in the washer for a deep clean. Amazon’s got a bunch of these smart sandproof blankets that’ll make your beach days a breeze—you can check them all out here.

