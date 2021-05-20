Le Creuset & Lodge Products Are Marked Down on Amazon Right Now

With Memorial Day around the corner, we may be seeing an excess of sales on outdoor furniture and mattresses and TVs and electronics, but the sale that’s already claiming our paycheck this week is Amazon’s can’t-miss sale on Ina Garten‘s favorite Le Creuset and Lodge products, including Dutch ovens and cast iron skillets.

Le Creuset sale on Amazon

Currently, if you search for Le Creuset cookware on Amazon, you’ll spot a slew of impressive markdowns, from Le Creuset’s popular signature cast iron sauteuse oven to their cast iron braiser.

Great for browning meats and making soups, casseroles and one-pot meals, Le Creuset’s enameled cast iron signature sauteuse oven is currently 40 percent off on Amazon, saving you $120. They’re also available in 10 different shades.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven $179.95 on Amazon.com

Also about 40 percent off is Le Creuset’s Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill. Originally $170, it’s now just $100.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill $99.95 on Amazon.com

Or, pick up Le Creuset’s gorgeous Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser for $50 off.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser $199 on Amazon.com

Lodge sale on Amazon

Hands down, Lodge’s most popular product is its cast iron skillet. Great for searing, sautéeing, baking, broiling, braising, and frying, this do-it-all pan not only has the Garten stamp of approval, but it also has thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, where it’s currently more than 30 percent off.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet $17.90 on Amazon.com

Lodge also sells a 6-quart enameled Dutch oven that has a near-perfect score on Amazon — and for good reason. Not only is it made of cast iron and boasts a chip-resistant porcelain-enamel finish, but the Dutch oven can be used to broil, braise, bake or roast in the oven up to 500 degrees. And for a limited time, it’s nearly 40 percent off.

Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven $69.90 on Amazon.com

Or, grab a two-piece cast iron cookware set for 40 percent off.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Combo Cooker, 2-Piece Set $36.97 on Amazon.com

View all the Le Creuset and Lodge products on sale at Amazon. Just don’t blame us if you feel compelled to part with some cash!

