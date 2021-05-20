You Can Buy the Oprah-Approved HexClad 7-Piece Set on Costco’s Website for a Steal

From beauty products to , Oprah has never steered us wrong when it comes to her annual perfectly curated, Favorite Things lists. And if you remember back in 2019, the media mogul recommended a particular cookware set brand that continues to be one of our favorites to this day: HexClad and its seven-piece set. Since, the set has been highly reviewed, consistently ranking on “best kitchen tools” and “best nonstick pans” lists — and for good reason. Sure, it has the Oprah stamp of approval, but they’ve also proven to be high-quality nonstick and easy-to-clean pans. And now, the HexClad 7-Piece Set has made its way to Costco, where you can buy the originally $540 set for just a fraction of the price.

Boasting patented laser-etched hybrid technology, which combines both stainless steel and non-stick cooking properties, HexClad’s pans are not only oven safe up to 500 degrees, but they’re also free of a harmful chemical called perfluorooctanoic acid (or, PFOA). Plus, they feature a heavy aluminum core for uniform heat conduction, meaning while you cook, you shouldn’t have any hot spots or cold spots on the pan.

The HexClad 7-Piece Cookware Set comes with 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch sauté pans; a 12-inch stir fry wok; and three lids, an 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch, all of which are made with vented tempered glass.

For comparison, the set is available on Amazon’s website for nearly $170 more — so you know you’re getting a great deal by picking it up at Costco.

Don’t have a Costco membership? No problem. HexClad also has set on sale on their website for $50 more than what Costco’s offering.

“Our 7-piece HexClad set includes everything you need to take your cooking to the next level, with chef-quality results,” HexClad writes.

