Meghan Markle’s Favorite Cuyana Tote Just Got a Summer Upgrade

It’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s third wedding anniversary today, so what better way to celebrate their fairytale love than buying yourself something that’s Markle-approved? The Duchess has been seen toting around (sorry, had to!) Cuyana’s sleek, everyday leather tote bag many times, and now the brand has a summer-ready canvas version for all your warm-weather adventures this summer. Trust us, you’ll take this thing everywhere you go and wonder how you ever lived without it.

Related story The All-Time Most Romantic Photos of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Cuyana.

The canvas tote comes in the perfect natural color that’ll go with everything in your closet, along with a classic black if you’re a black-all-year kind of person. It retails for $195, which is a totally reasonable price for a higher-end bag that won’t break on you after one season of use. Been there, not doing that again!

Canvas Tote $195 Buy now Sign Up

It’s roomy enough to fit all your beach accessories or other summer adventure necessities. It also makes for the perfect carry-on travel bag. Soft Italian leather handles elevate the canvas body, a leather tie keeps everything in place, and there are two spacious slip pockets and an interior zipper to keep your things organized. It’s even roomy enough to fit your favorite summer hat, water bottle (gotta stay hydrated), a laptop, and beach read.

Image: Cuyana.

The bag is also made with sustainable practices and materials, so the investment is worth the price. And if it makes us as stylish as Markle, we’re not thinking twice about adding this chic carryall to our carts—and neither should you!

Canvas Tote $195 Buy now Sign Up

If you want to shop Markle’s exact leather tote, which you can also use year round, it’s also a foolproof pick you’ll reach for over and over again. It comes in 12 colors (four are currently sold out, so you know it’s a hit) and you can even monogram it for a personalized touch. Or you know, so no one can claim it as theirs.

Image: Cuyana.

Classic Structured Leather Tote $195 Buy now Sign Up

Cuyana also has so many other must-have handbags that are functional and stylish (Markle has worn some of these too), so make sure to check out their crossbodies, backpacks, and more here to get the royal look.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: