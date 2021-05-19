These Genius Portable Gas Grills Are Up to 61% Off at Macy’s Today

This summer we plan on spending as much time outside as possible. After the year we’ve had, we want to enjoy the great outdoors and do everything in our power to keep the little ones off their electronics. We think camping is a fun and bonding activity to do as a whole family. If you’re planning a family camping trip and you’re looking for some essential items (outside of just a tent and basic gear), Macy’s has got you covered. They have some pretty awesome deals on portable grills that are absolutely perfect for grilling out in the wilderness or wherever you plan on venturing. Trust us, grilling out on a mini grill seems much easier than creating your own fire and attempting to cook dinner in a small pan.

Related story Oprah & Meghan Markle Love These Mood-Boosting Instant SuperLattes— & The New Flavor Is Perfect for Summer

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This first portable grill we spotted on sale is the Cuisinart Professional Portable Gas Grill and it’s compact but efficient. The stainless steel gives it that at-home grilling feel whilst away. It’s got 176 square inches of cooking space and honestly and we just love the classic design so much. It’s currently 20% off, costing under $200. We think it’s a total steal.

Image: Cuisinart. Image: Cuisinart.

Cuisinart Professional Portable Gas Grill $157.99 Buy now Sign Up

This next option is perfect for anyone who’s into retro, fun-looking appliances. It’s called the Cuisinart Venture® Portable Gas Grill and we love how it looks just like a picnic basket and think the red body adds such a nice touch to the design. The wooden top also doubles as a plate for your food (how genius is that?) This one is over 60% off, initially retailing for over $500 and currently available for right around $200. At a deal like this, we have a feeling you should run to Macy’s website to get your hands on it.

Image: Cuisinart. Image: Cuisinart.

Cuisinart Venture® Portable Gas Grill $199.99 Buy now Sign Up

We love the two extra prep spaces on this Landmann Pantera 2.0 Portable Gas Grill. They give you a place to put your tools and food whilst cooking or to chop up some ingredients. It even has a glow-in-the-dark thermometer, making it great for late-night grilling. Although it typically retails for around $360, it’s 20% off right now, making it a seriously awesome deal.

Image: Landmann. Image: Landmann.

Landmann Pantera 2.0 Portable Gas Grill $294.99 Buy now Sign Up

Overall, if you want to elevate your camping dining experience. Consider investing in one of these portable grills. Even if you don’t plan on camping, imagine how awesome having one of these would be for tailgating or beach trips. We think these all look totally worth it, especially at their discounted prices.

Looking for some cocktails to pair with your next grill out? Check out our roundup of summer cocktails below: