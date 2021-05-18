This Colorful Keurig Lookalike Is Half the Price & It’s 29% Off on Amazon Right Now

It’s no secret that you can find tons of lookalikes for your favorite cult-favorite products on Amazon. But, finding actually good alternatives? That’s not something you can find everyday, so when we spot something that looks like the real deal, we share it with the world. When we recently spotted a $44 candy-colored stand mixer that makes for the perfect KitchenAid alternative, we didn’t think we could beat that. But today’s irresistible find is equally fun: a super cute personal coffee maker that looks prettyyy simliar to Keurig’s (which happens to be on sale too, but is still more expensive), and it’s a fraction of the cost.

Image: Chulux.

This mini coffee maker is ultra-compact, just like the OG version, so it’s great for tiny kitchens, dorm rooms, or if you just don’t want a clunky machine on your countertop! This mini coffee machine retails for $59, but it’s currently 29 percent off, making it about half the price of a Keurig.

It comes in a bunch of eye-catching colors that’ll elevate your kitchen decor, and it features a one-touch operation so you can even operate it with your eyes closed (which is definitely me when I first wake up in the morning). Auto shut off gives you peace of mind when you forget to turn it off while running out the door, and you can remove the drip tray to accommodate a larger cup. It really can’t get smarter or easier than that.

We’re not sure how long this deal is going on for, so we recommend nabbing this deal right now so you don’t miss out!

