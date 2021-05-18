Costco Is Selling Beautiful Potted Hydrangeas That Will Brighten Up Your Front Porch

As the summer months get closer, we think it’s time to put some extra love into our backyards. We have a feeling that after the year we’ve all had, we will be spending as much time outside in the fresh air as possible. One of our favorite ways to brighten up a backyard or front porch is by adding beautiful flowers. They bring a pop of color to any space and we think they make just about anything feel more welcoming. Costco has some incredible plants that are pre-potted and ready to be shown off including their potted lavender trees and potted succulent plants. They even sell a bench that doubles as a planter. Their latest garden section item? A beautiful potted hydrangea plant that can seriously elevate any space.

The popular Instagram account @costcodeals shared the find writing, “🌺Beautiful 1.7 gal #hydrangea found at 📍Aloha OR Costco!! Only $29.99!”

Honestly, these are at an amazing price and look super expensive to us. Imagine how awesome these would look both inside and outside your home. We think the pink and green color combination makes these perfect for spring and summer. The neutral, white pot makes them easy to blend with your existing furniture and decor.

Why not spend a little extra to love your outdoor space even more? We think your guests will be impressed to see some beautiful potted plants featured in your backyard. If you’re interested in getting your hands on these and you’ve got a Costco membership, make sure to run, not walk, to your local store. We have a feeling that at a price like that they won’t be on the shelves for long.

