Etsy’s First-Ever Outdoor Sale Arrived Just in Time for Memorial Day Fun—Here’s What to Shop

The saying goes, if you want it, Etsy’s got it. Okay, that’s not a real thing, but it should be! If you didn’t know, the artisan site is full of outdoor finds, and just in time for Memorial Day fun, Etsy’s kicking off the festivities early with their first-ever outdoor sale so you can refresh your backyard or get prepped for the beach in style. From personalized deck chairs your porch needs and tons of gorgeous patio furniture (who knew?) to giant yard games and adorable door mats, you can score up to 20% off a variety of summer-ready outdoor items from the sale.

Etsy’s outdoor sale is going on now through May 24th, and it’s the ultimate place to discover unique furniture, backyard entertaining essentials, and more for all your backyard fun coming up this summer. Ahead, check out the must-have picks from Etsy you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP. Happy summer!

Custom Chairs—Save $36

Your boring deck chair just got a preppy upgrade with these cute personalized versions. You can get one for everyone in your family or they make for a cute gift too.

Personalised Adult Deckchair $147.34 Buy now Sign Up

Darling Welcome Mat—20% Off

With every season, comes a new doormat to greet your guests (or honestly, mostly for our enjoyment). This precious mat adorned with lemons has summer all over it, and how could you resist it at 20% off?

Lemon Doormat $39.10 Buy now Sign Up

TikTok-Approved Chair—20% Off

You can even score full patio furniture sets or elevated pieces, like this chic egg-shaped rattan chair.

Patio furniture, Rattan Furniture, Wicker Chair $68 Buy now Sign Up

Giant Games—10% Off

What’s a backyard hang without some larger-than-life games? Ety’s outdoor sale is overflowing with giant dominoes, jenga and other family favorites that’ll level up your summer fun.

Wooden dominoes set $70.27 Buy now Sign Up

Custom Picnic Blanket—15% Off

In addition to #poolszn, it’s also #picnicszn! Keep grass stains away from your white shorts with this cheerful picnic blanket, which is customizable with hand embroidery.

Hand Embroidered Round Picnic Blanket $60.11 Buy now Sign Up

