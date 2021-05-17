Costco’s New Beach Towels Feature Your Kids’ Favorite TV & Movie Characters, & Yes Baby Yoda Is One of Them

Summer is fast approaching, which means it’s time to start collecting your seasonal beach items. We all deserve a break after the year we’ve had. Having a stylish beach towel makes all the difference when you’re lounging out on that sand. Of course, your little ones deserve a fun towel to enjoy soaking up the sun as well. If you’re in search of some adorable beach items for your children, look no further than Costco. They’ve been rolling out lots of summer deals lately with their mini beach chairs and colorful towels. They’re now selling some super cute beach towels that star some of your children’s favorite TV and movie characters, and yes, Baby Yoda is one of them.

The popular Instagram account @costcoguide shared the find, writing, “How cute are these new Embroidered Beach Towels. 4 styles: Minnie Mouse, JoJo Siwa, Spider-man & The Mandalorian The Child” We still can’t get over the cuteness of the Baby Yoda Towel. We have a feeling that your little ones would be happy to carry their own towels if they looked like that. Although there wasn’t a specific price listed, the account mentioned that they were around $15, which we think is a total steal.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, Amazon has some pretty awesome (and affordable) options for beach towels that we think your kids will love. Our personal fave is this adorable baby Yoda poncho towel. Seriously, imagine how sweet your child would look bundled up in this. It’s also under $20, which we love. It comes in a bunch of other characters, so we have a feeling you’ll be able to find one your little one will love.

This next one is great for your Disney lovers. Similar to the Costco design, Minnie Mouse is the feature of this adorable towel. We also love the bow and ear detail on the hood. We think it’s awesome that your kids can wear these, meaning their chance of losing it is probably a lot slimmer.

We’ve found that the best way to help your little one keep track of their things is to make sure that whatever it is, they love it. We’ve all had a special blanket or toy that was our prized possession and we think these cute, little towels are too perfect for our next summer vacation to pass up. Definitely head to your local Costco if you want to get your hands on them because we have a feeling that at a price like that they won’t be on the shelves for long.

