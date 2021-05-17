Costco Is Selling a Dupe of Chrissy Teigen’s Favorite Reusable Bags for a Total Steal

If you haven’t jumped on the reusable storage bag train, then you are seriously missing out. It’s better for the environment and super convenient. There are a ton of options out on the market and one, in particular, has gained a ton of popularity. So much so that Chrissy Teigen even sells them on her website. They’re called Stasher and they’re pretty awesome we just found out that Costco is selling a dupe for these awesome bags at a fraction of the price, so of course, we just had to share the news with you.

The popular Instagram account @costcodeals shared the find, writing, “Our favorite containers, @ZipTopContainers are now on Costco.com!! Get your hands on this 10-piece, 100% platinum silicone, bpa free, food grade, eco-friendly, dishwasher safe, containers by @ZipTopContainers right now for $79.99 with shipping & handling included!” Don’t these look pretty awesome? We personally love how they can stand up on their own.

Just like Stasher bags, these reusable ones from Zip Top are dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe, meaning you can use them in a ton of different ways. They’re also free of BPA, plastic, and phthalates, making them a safe way to store your leftovers. The set for sale at Costco comes in a pack of 10, full of varying sizes, at around $80. For that many bags, we think it’s a total steal.

If you don’t have a Costco Membership, you can actually buy this super similar Zip Top pack on Amazon. They cost around $10 more than the Costco set and contain 8 bags, but honestly, we think it’s still a really great deal.

We all have our preferences and if you want to stick to Stasher bags, we totally get it. You can also purchase this set on Amazon, which’s pretty similar to the Costco pack, except it only includes 4 bags.

Overall, reusable bags are so helpful around the house. You can use these to marinate, store meat in the freezer, pack your little one’s lunch, and even heat up your leftovers. If using these awesome bags can help the environment in any way, then we are totally here for making the investment to help the planet.

