Costco Is Selling an Outdoor Cooking Pit That Will Elevate Your Outdoor BBQs

Few things spark joy quite like a backyard barbecue with friends or family. And now that summer is nearly here, it’s finally time to add the finishing touches to your personal outdoor oasis, truly taking your get-togethers to the next level.

Perhaps you’ve already spent these months sprucing up your yard, terrace, or patio, having truly learned the importance of a good outdoor hang amid the pandemic. Or, maybe (if you’re anything like me), you’ve put everything off until now. But no matter your backyard styling habits, Costco has got you covered (as it so often does) and has made all of our summer BBQ dreams come true — just in time for Memorial Day. The latest fantastic find from the warehouse giant? A gorgeous outdoor cooking pit.

The iconic Instagram account that is @costcobuys has done it again, sharing a snapshot of the stunning outdoor cooking pit that’s available at Costco — for an equally attractive price. This pit usually goes for $199.99 on Costo’s website (where it has a rating of 4.4 out of 5!), but according to @costobuys, it’s available in stores for just $129.99.

Truly, this outdoor cooking pit is a show-stopper: Finished with an antique heat-resistant coat and composed of sturdy solid steel, it comes with an adjustable cast-iron swing-out grill — there are three levels — plus an old-fashioned fire poker!

This fire pit is the ultimate statement piece for any outdoor area, and so useful, too. If only all statement pieces could also cook our food!

We have a feeling this will be the summer of outdoor hangs, so it’s time to stock up on outdoor essentials. If you still don’t have a Costco membership — now is surely the time to nab one! (We also have our eye on this smaller outdoor fire pit with a cooking grate from Amazon.)

Happy grilling!

