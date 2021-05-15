This Vitamix Alternative Is 21% Off on Amazon & a Third of the Cost of the OG Version

For many of us, having our kitchen full of items from popular brands such as Le Creuset, All-Clad, or KitchenAid is a distant dream thanks to the high price tag. Since these kitchen essentials are on the pricey side, we regularly keep our eye out for alternatives that resemble the appliances. Of course, these lookalikes are never exactly the same but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t seriously impressed with some of the options we’ve found — and the affordability of the tools smooths over any second thoughts we might have had in an instant. So when we found a Vitamix blender alternative on Amazon from homgeek that is a third of the cost and is currently on sale, we knew we had to jump on the deal immediately.

homgeek Blender

Image: Amazon.

Not only does the sleek design of the homgeek smoothie blender actually look like the coveted Vitamix version, but it also has similar features. In addition to having 10 adjustable speed controls, the high-powered blender is also “self-cleaning” which means all you have to do is set to pulse mode speed, run for a few seconds, and boom — your blender will look ready to reuse.

And if you’re not wanting to rely on the blender’s self-cleaning abilities you can also use your dishwasher for an easy and convenient clean-up.

You’ll be able to make a variety of different blends with this appliance, and with summer approaching smoothies are sure to be a daily must-have. A steal like this doesn’t come often so don’t miss out and make sure you get yours ASAP.

