Target Just Dropped the Limited-Edition Plant Collection of Our #PlantMom Dreams

Another day, another reason to shop at Target! Today, the retailer dropped its highly anticipated plant collection with plant enthusiast and interior design pro Hilton Carter (dubbed the LeBron James of plant styling by Good Morning America)—and it’s the line of our plant-mom dreams. The exclusive and limited-edition collection includes tons of artificial plants you’d never know were fake (that is, until you forget to water it) and art-worthy accessories that’ll make you look like you’ve got a green thumb. It’s truly a one-stop-shop for all things greenery.

From geometric wall planters that look like literal art to chic cutting shears and plant misters that’ll make you feel fancy (and like you know what you’re doing), this collection is your one-way ticket to mastering the #plantmom thing—even if you can’t keep a real succulent alive. You can shop small to extra-large floor plants, so there’s a little something for everybody, no matter how much space you’ve got for a new plant friend.

Shout out to Target for always letting us know what we never knew we needed. With plants starting at just $10, at least this collection won’t break the bank. Ahead, check out our favorite picks from the Hilton Carter for Target collection. Hurry, as with all of Target’s coveted collabs, this one is likely going to go fast!

Classic Tabletop Plant

Image: Target.

Add lush greenery to a tabletop, desk, or shelf with this chic faux Peperomia Obtusifolia plant that’ll fool anyone. It comes with the mid-century mod planter so it’s ready to be proudly displayed as soon as you bring it home. All the green without the fuss.

Artificial Peperomia Obtusifolia Plant in Ribbed Ceramic Pot Black - Hilton Carter for Target $10 Buy now Sign Up

Sculptural Wall Planters

Image: Target.

Whether you don’t have floor space or looking to liven up your walls, these stunning stoneware wall planters are a fun way to add visual interest to a boring wall. Just add a little soil and some air plants, and you’ll have the coolest wall display around. Did we mention they’re just $10?

Wall Mounted Stoneware Planter White - Hilton Carter for Target $10 Buy now Sign Up

Sleek Terrarium

Image: Target.

Upgrade your ho-hum terrarium with this elevated version that doubles as decor. This chic tabletop terrarium is also available in a sleek black hue that’s sure to make a statement on a coffee table or entryway table. Fill it with humidity-loving plants like mosses, ferns, and violets—it’s essentially a mini greenhouse!

Glass/Metal Aged House Terrarium Planter Gold - Hilton Carter for Target $30 Buy now Sign Up

Elegant Mister

Image: Target.

One mistake you may be making is overwatering your plants—many prefer a mist to flourish. Having this elegant mister on hand will ensure you’re properly hydrating your plants so they can stay healthy and happy. Since it’s pretty enough to leave out on display, you’ll never forget to water your plant babies again.

Glass Plant Mister Yellow/Amber Gray - Hilton Carter for Target $20 Buy now Sign Up

Stunning Rubber Tree

Image: Target.

Rubber trees are taking over homes everywhere, but if you don’t want to commit to a living one out of fear of killing it (especially because they’re pricey), this gorgeous artificial version is a solid alternative.

Faux Rubber Tree in Ribbed Pot Black - Hilton Carter for Target $130 Buy now Sign Up

Go-To Plant Guide

Image: Target.

If you want to refine your plant skills, you’ll want to pick up Hilton Carter’s third book, Wild Creations. It features 25 easy-to-follow DIY projects and tons of plant hacks that’ll make you feel like a pro—and hopefully keep your greenery alive longer.

Wild Creations - by Hilton Carter (Hardcover) $17.49 Buy now Sign Up

