Raise your (bandaged) hand if you’ve been personally victimized by a mandoline? Yes, you. I see you. You, too? Wow, a lot of us. More than knives, mandolines are the kitchen tool that truly strikes fear in most home cooks. But we have great news for the Screw Mandolines Club: We found a safe mandoline that won’t knick your fingers (or waste food) — and it’s available at Target.

Related story Postpartum Essentials Every New Birth Mom Needs

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

.

Dash Safe Slice Mandoline $49.99 Buy now Sign Up

With 14 internal blades, this Safe Slice Mandoline keeps your hands and fingers at bay for a safer slice. From one of (if not our favorite) brands, Dash, the mandoline has a spring-loaded handle you simply need to push down to slice your ingredients in mere seconds. Thanks to the adjustable blades, you can choose from more than 30 different cuts, too, allowing you to slice, dice, and julienne.

When you’re done using the mandoline, you can fold it down for easy storage. Plus, it’s equipped with a cleaning brush that’ll not only make cleaning safe, but also help eliminate buildup in the blades.

And if you love this product, Dash has plenty of other super-functional — and great-looking — kitchen tools from which to choose, including our favorite mini waffle maker, this rice maker, the most adorable air fryer you’ve ever seen, a cute popcorn maker, and more.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: