This Genius Expandable Colander Lets You Wash Veggies Hands-Free & In Style

Never in our lives did we ever think we’d call a colander chic, but the day has come — and we have this functional Fantcicoo product over at Amazon to thank.

Related story Postpartum Essentials Every New Birth Mom Needs

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Available in four colors (gray, green, pink and white), this extendable, adjustable and collapsible sink colander fits over the sink, giving you a hands-free — and stylish — way to rinse your pasta, veggies, fruits, you name it. It can also serve as a dish dry rack, for smaller dishes and cups, of course.

Fantcicoo Extendable Sink Colander Strainer $13.89 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The colander is not only large, boasting a 5-quart capacity and the ability to extend from 14.2 inches to 19.5 inches, but it also drains water quickly. It’s also heat resistant up to 230 degrees F; and when you’re done using it, simply slip it into the dishwasher for easy cleaning (because, yes, it’s dishwasher safe). Or, wash it with soap and water.

The best part? It’s very affordable at less than $15.

Fantcicoo Extendable Sink Colander Strainer $13.89 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

“Genius design,” writes one reviewer. “I [have a] small countertop space but a large sink, this is perfect. Great quality, too; it’s sitting on the side of the sink permanently. Wish I had found this sooner.”

Same.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below: