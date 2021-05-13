Nordstrom’s Selling Seriously Chic Outdoor Rugs That’ll Elevate Your Patio

So, you’ve decked out the backyard with brand-spankin’-new outdoor furniture set, and you even recently purchased that patio cooler cart from Costco that shoppers have been raving about (and for good reason, just look at it). The backyard is looking pretty perfect and ready for entertaining this summer — and then it hits you: You’re missing one essential item, the outdoor rug. The outdoor rug is an absolute must-have, especially if the ground gets particularly hot where you live. And while you could pick up any ‘ole rug at any department store, we highly recommend heading straight to Nordstrom, where they currently have a ton of chic outdoor rugs for sale.

Related story There's a New Super Comfy Version of Jackie O's Favorite Sandal at Nordstrom

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Whether you’re due for an upgrade or are buying an outdoor rug for the first time, Nordstrom’s selling a robust selection of chic outdoor rugs in a variety of hues and designs. Their selection fits any budget, too, with some rugs priced as low as $69 for a 7-foot rug to less than $700 for larger, 5’x8′ indoor/outdoor rugs.

Ahead, we’ve pulled a few of our favorite outdoor rugs currently for sale at Nordstrom. But do yourself a favor and scroll through their entire selection.

Couristan Floral Chic Rug

For a floral moment, choose this Couristan Floral Chic Rug. This indoor/outdoor rug not only boasts a gorgeous floral print with colors that’ll catch any eye, but reviewers rave over how soft and plush it is. Plus, this particular rug is mold and mildew resistant.

Couristan Floral Chic Rug $229–$429 Buy now Sign Up

Pappelina Bob Stripe Rug

Also great for outdoors as well as indoors, this Pappelina Bob Stripe Rug boasts a classic black-and-white stripe look, perfect for any backyard. Available only in a 5’x7′ size, this rug is machine washable and reversible. Hurry, though, it’s selling out quick.

Pappelina Bob Stripe Rug $486 Buy now Sign Up

Couristan Mashhad Rug

Also from Couristan, this regal rug comes in three colors — black, grey, and slate blue — and is made with a fade-resistant polypropylene. In other words, it can withstand the elements, and who doesn’t want that?

Couristan Mashhad Rug $89–$679 Buy now Sign Up

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online:

.