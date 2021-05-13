Amazon Is Secretly Full of Retro American Girl Doll Merch That’ll Give You So Much Nostalgia

For the longest, American Girl Doll has been a staple toy in homes everywhere. There’s just something about the lineup of American Girl dolls that holds a special place in our hearts and continues to do so through adulthood. What can we say, it’s a classic toy that never seems to go out of style. For many, the 18-inch doll reminds us of a simpler time, and thanks to the various different cycles the Mattel-owned brand has taken over the years, those dolls now have become part of a whole new generation. Luckily, we just stumbled upon American Girl Doll merch on Amazon that is so retro it’s sure to make you feel nostalgic. Yep, it turns out Amazon is a goldmine when it comes to stocking up on American Girl Doll items from decades ago. From dolls dated back to 1986 or fun accessories. Whether you’re wanting to just take a blast to the past or pass along the love of the dolls to someone, these items are sure to bring a smile to your face.

American Girl Doll Courtney Moore 1986

This 18″ Courtney Moore doll features classic curly blond hair with an ’80’s graphic tee. Additionally, you can find her with a pair of hot pink tights, white faux leather boots, and a pink hair tie — so chic!

Kirsten’s Cookbook: A Peek at Dining in the Past With Meals You Can Cook Today

Filled with recipes from the past this American Doll Cookbook will give readers a feeling for the historical periods.

American Girl Melody Doll and Book

This stunning Melody American Girl Doll features an authentic 1960s-style outfit and her paperback novel.

