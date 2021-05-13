Costco’s May Deals Will Save You Hundreds on Gorgeous Outdoor Furniture Pieces

Why settle when you can upgrade your outdoor patio furniture for a steal? Because coming soon to Costco is their Summer Retreat sale, and it boasts major savings on a handful of their most popular outdoor furniture. We’re talking hundreds of dollars off a five-piece outdoor patio set that includes a communal fire pit table; hundreds off a gorgeous, aluminum pergola; and big savings on both a 10-foot umbrella and a two-pack of sleek wicker chaise lounges.

Spotted by Costco Deals, Costco’s Summer Retreat sale takes place online from May 19 through June 13 and includes the following can’t-miss outdoor furniture deals.

Wicker Chaise Lounge

Perfect to place by the pool, this Seagrass Wicker Woven Chaise Lounge (with wheels!) is one of Costco’s many new — and already highly rated — outdoor items. It’s such a great deal, you can pick up a two-pack on Costco’s website starting May 19 for $399.99 — that’s $100 off the original sale price of $499.99.

If you don’t have a Costco membership (or can’t wait until the 19th), we also spotted a nearly identical set on Amazon for just a little bit more. Amazon’s lounge chairs are part of the Christopher Knight collection and will run you about $415 for two chairs.

SunVilla 10′ Offset Umbrella

Costco’s SunVilla umbrellas are so popular among shoppers, they consistently sell out. So, when the 10-foot SunVilla Offset Umbrella goes on sale in a few days for $100 off the original $649.99 price, place your order ASAP.

Again, for those of you without a membership, we found a total dupe on Amazon for only $399!

Modena Aluminum Pergola

The Modena Aluminum Pergola at Costco is loved by shoppers — and for good reason. Not only does this pergola boast a manually operated convertible top, but you can also choose from three sizes: a 12’x12′ for $1,399.99, a 12’x16′ for $1,799.99, and a 12’x20′ for $2,199.99. And starting soon as part of Costco’s Summer Retreat sale, you can save anywhere from $250 to $450.

Niko 5-Piece Fire Chat Set by Sirio

Save a whopping $600 on this five-piece outdoor set (originally priced at $2,799.99) that includes four club chairs with swivel bases and a communal fire pit table that comes with 22 pounds of fire glass.

