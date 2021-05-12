Popular Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are Secretly Discounted on Amazon—Here Are the Deals You Won’t Want to Miss

The sun is out in full force, so it’s time to refresh your sunglasses stash (or replenish if you’re prone to losing your sunnies). You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Ray-Bans—they never go out of style and they’re made to last basically forever. Yes, they may have a higher price point than a $20 lookalike pair, but they’re not going to break on you after a few uses. However, we did some deal-sleuthing on Amazon and discovered a few hidden pairs that are secretly discounted so you can get the quality sunglasses you actually want for way less!

There’s only a handful of pairs up to 30 percent off (and in select colors), so you will not want to sleep on these rare deals. Since there isn’t an official sale happening, we’re not sure how long these discounts will last, so you’ll want to hop on them right now.

From the classic Wayfarer and rounded Erika Ray-Bans to a super chic pair aptly named the Jackie Ohh, there’s a mix of different styles to choose from. Ahead, check out the best Ray-Ban deals on Amazon to get you prepped (and to protect your eyes) for summer!

Classic Round Ray-Ban Sunglasses—30% Off, $20 Off

Simple and sophisticated, these timeless round glasses work on just about any face shape. At 30 percent off, this is the highest markdown you’ll find on Ray-Ban sunglasses on Amazon, so add them to your cart while you can.

Ray-Ban Women's Rb4171 Erika Round Sunglasses $153 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Jackie O-Approved—$15 Off

Named the “Jackie Ohh,” these modernized cat-eye shades are the definition of luxury with a twist. There are only a handful left in stock, so you’ll want to snag these ASAP.

Ray-Ban Women's RB4101 Jackie Ohh Sunglasses $181 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Cool Wayfarer—$8 Off

These popular shades are effortlessly cool and are sure to be a pair you reach for year after year. They can be dressed up or down, so they’ll quickly become your go-to pick.

Ray-Ban RB4105 Folding Wayfarer Square Sunglasses $153 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

