The Crocs Website is Sold Out Of The Color Nicki Minaj Loves But You Can Still Get Them Here

When Crocs first came out, they sort of seemed like a joke. They were popular with people who worked in restaurants or who liked to garden, but they weren’t really considered to be fashionable. My, how things change. This year it seems like everyone and their mom (literally, my baby and I have matching Crocs) decided Crocs were the IT shoe, and even celebrities started sporting them. In fact, Nicki Minaj posted a pic of herself wearing Electric Pink Crocs that went so viral, people literally broke the Crocs website temporarily, and they’re sold out of all but two sizes. Luckily, we found a different way to buy Nicki Minaj’s pink Crocs.

A little online shop called Amazon. Ever heard of it?

We checked to see if they had any Electric Pink Crocs still in stock, and the answer was yes. Some of the sizes are harder to get ahold of than others, but most of them are still in stock.

There are a couple of sizes that are actually being sold through Amazon UK, but the good news is you’ll still get free international delivery if you’re a Prime member. And considering the fact that the official Crocs store only has Women’s size 6 and Men’s size 4 left in stock for the Electric Pink color, it’s totally worth the overseas purchase.

Minaj is obviously a style icon, and she didn’t leave her Crocs bare. Hers are decorated with sparkly Jibbitz (the official term for Crocs charms), and luckily, you can get those on Amazon too.

Sure, they’re not made of real diamonds, but we can’t all be multimillionaire hip hop stars, now can we? A pair of Crocs and some budget bling is good enough for our feet.

