Le Creuset Dropped a Colorful New Dutch Oven for Pride Month & It Helps Gives Back to the LGBTQ+ Community

Le Creuset cookware is one of our favorite (and Ina Garten’s Favorite!) cooking brands because of its product versatility (we love a dish that can easily go from stovetop to oven), its quality and of course its gorgeous color selection. We’re always here for making cooking look and feel more fun, having colorful tools can make dinner time a bit more exciting. Not only has the brand launched a bright new color for spring, but also in celebration of pride month, they’ve released a limited edition dutch oven and it’s seriously the cutest thing we have ever seen.

It’s called the LOVEn and we love how the limited edition dutch oven is covered in rainbow hearts. There is something so playful and fun about it. Who said you couldn’t have beautiful cookware that’s also totally functional? A portion of the sales made from the LOVEn will be donated to The Trevor Project which supports the youth LGBT+ community. For this reason, along with the beautiful design, we think it’s totally worth the higher price point.

Le Creuset shared a statement on the launch of their new piece writing, “Le Creuset continues to celebrate self-expression in all forms. Whether the LOVEn’s cheery design with rainbow hearts adds a pop of color to brighten up your kitchen or is used as a symbol of Pride in your home, we recognize love is love and support all of our customers to be themselves.”

