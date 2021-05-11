Amazon Prime Day May Be Just Around the Corner—Here’s What We Know So Far

When is Amazon Prime Day this year? Rumors are flooding the internet already, and it looks like it’s happening a lot sooner than it did last year. While the annual Amazon deal-shopping event (AKA Black Friday junior) typically happens in the summer, it was pushed back to October last year due to the pandemic—like everything else in our lives in 2020. But this year, it looks like things are back on track with rumors circulating that it’s going down next month. Time to mark your calendar!

According to a press release from Amazon, Prime Day 2021 is confirmed to happen later in the second quarter, so it’ll definitely be happening in the near future. In the past, Amazon Prime Day has been in July and August, but sources online say, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is happening in June. Amazon has not confirmed the dates, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we get word.

Reminder: Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, so if you aren’t one already (you’ve got nothing to lose but deals and access to Amazon exclusive content), it’s time to prep yourself for the savings extravaganza and sign up now. Prime Day is the best time to stock up on Instant Pots, vacuums, cookware, and more, so you many want to hold off on buying those items until the event rolls around.

To hold you over until the big day (or to help you make your shopping list ahead of time), we recommend checking out the can’t-miss TikTok section, which is curated with cool internet-favorite picks from the platform. Ahead, check out a few of our favorite finds on Amazon to tide you over until Prime Day 2021.

Ina Garten’s Favorite Cast Iron Skillet

This handy cast iron skillet from Lodge that Ina Garten loves just so happens to be 33 percent off, and TBH, it’ll change your life (or at least your time in the kitchen).

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet With Assist Handle, 10.25", Black $17.90 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

KitchenAid Mixer Lookalike

Dash, the TikTok-famous brand behind that cute waffle maker, also has an adorable stand mixer that looks pretty similar to the coveted KitchenAid version. $44? We’re buying one for ourselves and one for a friend!

Dash Go Everyday Mixer - PASTEL BLUE $44.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Best-Selling Pool Float

Pool float szn is here! This best-selling 4-in-1 float is a must this summer—it’s a hammock, lounge chair, drifter, and exercise saddle all in one.

Aqua Deluxe Resort Quality Monterey Hammock $31.42 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Chrissy Teigen-Approved Lip Moisturizer

Chrissy Teigen recently raved about this $15 lip treatment on IG—so we immediately had to have it. It’s made with nourishing Hawaiian nut oil that’ll take care of dry lips in a flash, and you can shop it in a few colors that’ll elevate your everyday beauty look.

Lip Treatment Moisturizer and Conditioner: Hanalei Lip Therapy $15 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Hard Seltzer Covers

We’ll be drinking hard seltzers all summer long, and now you can ensure they stay chilled in the heat thanks to these insanely cute cooler covers. They’re triple-insulated and will keep drinks (like White Claw) cold for 12 hours with no sweating—the entire pack is just $15!

Maars Skinny Can Cooler for Slim Beer & Hard Seltzer $14.97 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

