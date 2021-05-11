Drew Barrymore Can’t Get Enough of This $18 Face Mask That She Says ‘Literally Blew Me Away’

If we could be BFFs with any celeb mom, it’d probably be a toss up between Chrissy Teigen and Drew Barrymore. They may be some of the most famous (and glam!) A-listers in the world, but they tell it like it is—whether it’s #parentinglife happenings or about their favorite affordable beauty buy. Which brings me to Barrymore’s recent face mask obsession that she recently raved about on her talk show—and it’s only $18!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Mario Badescu.

Mario Badescu Drying Mask $18

Mario Badescu has long been a celeb favorite—even Martha Stewart is a fan. Barrymore is so obsessed with this magical pore-minimizing mask that she had to take it to the news desk on The Drew Barrymore Show to tell everyone about it. You can see her glowing review here. So, you know it’s a serious game changer. Powered with sulfur and zinc oxide, this powerful face mask tackles troubled skin with ease. It helps dry up blemishes so you can put your best face forward. Mom hack: Put it on while getting some chores done, and you’ll be a (glowing) multi-tasking pro.

The cult-favorite skincare brand also has a bunch of other face masks targeted for different skin concerns. So, whether you need a boost of hydration or something ultra-cooling for the warmer weather (okay, how summery is this Strawberry Tonic version?!), the beloved brand has your back—er, face.

You can stock up on all the must-have masks from the brand on Amazon, Ulta Beauty, and Nordstrom. If Barrymore’s vetted it, you know it must do wonders.

