Costco Is Selling a Giant Slip ‘n Slide That You Definitely Need for All of Your Summer Fun

I don’t know about you, but some of our fondest memories involve running through the sprinklers with the kids on a hot summer’s day. It’s refreshing and oh, so fun. Finding things to do with little ones that keep them entertained and off the electronics can be difficult. Luckily, Costco has some pretty awesome summer products that encourage outdoor activities, like their adorable beach towels, fun pool floats, and even some pre-made s’mores. Their latest is perfect for having some backyard fun and we have a strong feeling your children will have a blast using it; it’s a giant Slip ‘n Slide at an unbeatable price.

Related story Costco’s Meal Prepped Chicken Alfredo Is On Sale For a Limited Time

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The popular Instagram account @costcodealsonline shared the find. The description on Costco’s website sold us pretty fast, “Race your friends for All-Day Fun on the giant 26 ft x 4 ft WHAM-O® Super Slip ‘N Slide®! It’s made with heavy-duty 28-gauge vinyl with 6 ground stakes to keep it in place. The over-sized inflatable bumper rails keep you and your friends on the slide. An easy-to-use pump is included to get the sliding started right away.”

For around $100, we believe this is totally worth the price. We love its large size and that it can be secured into the ground with stakes. The heavy-duty material has us thinking this one will definitely last for many summers, meaning it’s probably a good investment to make. Imagine how many fun birthday celebrations and lazy summer afternoons you would use this for.

In case you need another reason to put that Costco membership to use, this awesome Slip ‘n Slide will totally take your backyard fun to the next level. We have a feeling it’s going to sell fast so head to Costco’s website to buy one for yourself, we sure know we will.

Before you go, check out Costco Products That Have a Cult Following below: