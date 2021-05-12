This Mini $30 Snow Cone (Or Frozen Cocktail!) Maker on Amazon Will Bring Carnival Fun to Your Kitchen

ICYMI, Dash is taking over kitchens everywhere. We keep spotting seriously cute new versions of their TikTok-famous waffle maker, but the brand behind these adorable mini kitchen gadgets has a lot more in store. In true shopping editor fashion, I went through a rabbit hole of all of Dash’s offerings and discovered they’ve got a tabletop snow cone machine for just $30 on Amazon so you can bring some summertime carnival fun to your kitchen. Psst: It’s also perfect for whipping up frozen margs!

Thanks to this handy machine, you can whip up one of your favorite childhood summertime treats right at home in minutes—it also double as a frozen cocktail maker, so there’s really no reason to not buy this game-changing machine. It also comes in bubblegum pink, if that’s more your jam.

If anything is certain, it’s that summers are hot, and the only way we can cope is by enjoying frozen treats all season long. And since it’s not possible to go to the beach, theme park, or carnival every day, this affordable machine will bring them straight to your kitchen. Kids and adults will equally enjoy it, so it’s a summertime staple everyone needs.

With this cute gadget in your kitchen, you can feel like you’re sipping your favorite frozen drink poolside at a fancy resort. Isn’t that the dream?

