Costco Is Selling a Mini Indoor Garden, Perfect For Growing All Of Your Favorite Herbs

Gardening is a great way to teach your children how to have patience and how to take care of living plants. If you’re anything like us, the thought of digging up and planting seeds in your backyard gives you a headache. Costco does have some amazing tools to aid you in your green thumb journey, like raised flower beds, vegetable plants, and even some adorable gardening shoes. They’re now selling a mini garden perfect for anyone living in apartments or wanting to start their gardening journey on a small scale.

It’s called the Veritable Connect Indoor Garden and it has some pretty awesome features. Its light system automatically detects the lighting in your home, meaning your plants will almost always be getting the correct amount. The garden can also connect to an app on your phone that will notify you when your plants need more water.

According to the Costco website, this seems pretty easy to set up. “Just plug it in, fill the water tank, insert the lingots (seed pods), and harvest after 3 to 4 weeks.” We think this would be an awesome way to get the kids involved in gardening in a mess-free, simple environment. It costs around $300 but on top of the machine, you also get 8 different vegetables and herbs to grow; sweet basil, parsley, chives, thyme, mini red tomato, mini yellow tomato, mini cayenne, and organic mini red bell pepper. We also love how it’s available on Costco’s website, meaning no matter where you’re located, you can probably get your hands on it.

Now while we love Costco dearly, we should mention that we did find it a bit cheaper on Amazon where it only costs about $249. 95 but it doesn’t look like this one comes with the plants so you will have to buy those separately.

If you’re wanting to add some homegrown veggies or herbs to your dinners, consider purchasing the Veritable Connect Indoor Garden and growing some yourself.

