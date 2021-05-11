Costco Is Selling a Luxurious & Giant Tent Perfect For Your Family Camping Trips

Finding family activities that the whole crew will enjoy can be difficult, especially in the summertime. Yes, you can go to the neighborhood pool or see a movie, but that can get old really fast. If you’re looking to be a little bit adventurous this summer and are wanting to venture out into nature, we recommend camping. It’s a great way to get your kids off the electronics and to spend some serious family bonding time. Costco has some awesome camping gear like their zero gravity lounger and blanket tote but they are now selling a tent likely big enough to fit your whole family (6 people to be exact.)

Related story Costco ’s Meal Prepped Chicken Alfredo Is On Sale For a Limited Time

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The popular Instagram account @costcodealsonline shared the find writing, “Step up the shelter on your next camping trip with the Timber Ridge Grand Teton Outfitter Tent. This large, classic single layer, 18×10 wall tent is designed from highly durable ripstop polyester fabric and includes a removable PVC floor. It also features 2,000 mm PU water-resistant coating to provide excellent weather protection.”

This one is definitely an investment, coming in at $560, but we think it’s got a lot of features that make its price worthwhile. It’s available online, meaning no matter where you’re located, you can get your hands on it. We love that it has flooring inside of it, meaning you won’t have to cozy up next to the bugs and critters. The overhang is perfect for dining and enjoying the outdoors with a bit of shade and protection from the sun. Honestly, this feels like the ultimate camping tent for large groups. It seems pretty spacious and we love that it’s made from durable, water-resistant material perfect for long-term use.

If you’re ready to venture out into nature with your family, definitely consider investing in one of these multi-person tents. If you enjoy the outdoors, this could be a smart investment to make. We have a feeling these could sell fast, so if you’re interested in purchasing one head to Costco’s online website.

Before you go, check out Costco Products That Have a Cult Following below: