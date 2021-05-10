This TikTok-Approved Patio Dining Set From Costco Has A Fire Pit Table Perfect For Roasting S’mores This Summer

Fire pits are an amazing way to jazz up your backyard. They’re functional, cute, and awesome for social gatherings. Perfect for roasting marshmallows, cozying up next to your partner and just having a nice chat but finding the right fire pit for your home can be overwhelming. Costco has some incredible outdoor items including a portable gas fire bowl, chic gas fire pit, and even some adorable wooden chairs. If you’re looking for a fire pit that’s perfect for smaller outdoor spaces and is multifunctional, look no further than this awesome fire pit table that’s going viral on TikTok, and yes, you can get it at Costco.

Related story Costco Is Selling Jennifer Garner’s Baby Food Pouches

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The popular account @Costcobuys shared the find and it looks seriously awesome. It’s a patio dining set that’s got something really special at the center of the table — a built-in fire pit. Yes, you read that correctly. Now you don’t have to juggle a plate of food in your lap while trying to enjoy the fire, instead, you can be sitting right in front of it with your entire family, no mess necessary. How awesome is that?

We love that it has 6 chairs so it’s perfect for any of you with big families or lots of guests. This one definitely is an investment, coming in at $1500 but imagine what awesome memories you’ll create sitting at it. Some of our favorite features include its no-rust aluminum base, wicker chairs that do well in all types of weather and the furniture cover (so you can keep your set looking brand new).

We have a feeling this innovative patio set is going to sell out fast, so definitely head to your local Costco soon so you can get your hands on it. We love the savings from our Costco membership and if you don’t already have one, you can purchase it here. If you don’t have a membership, Amazon has a bunch of outdoor tables with built-in fire pits too. Imagine sitting around this set with your little ones roasting marshmallows…what’s not to love?

Before you go, check out Costco Products That Have a Cult Following below: