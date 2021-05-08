We Just Found the Cutest KitchenAid Mixer Lookalike for Just $44 on Amazon

We’ll be honest, we have quite a few items on our kitchen essentials wish list. There are a few cult-favorite products that we’ve had our eye on for a while (take the coveted Le Creuset Dutch Oven for example) but ultimately, we just can’t bring ourselves to drop hundreds of dollars on the tools. And after a year-long of preparing one too many loaves of banana bread and other baked goods, the KitchenAid stand mixer is at the top of our list. Luckily for us, we just discovered an appliance that looks just like the KitchenAid version and it’s only $44 on Amazon. Yep, the Dash Go Everyday Mixer is nearly identical to the popular find and comes in a variety of stunning vibrant colors that we’re already obsessed with. Take a peek below:

Dash Go Everyday Mixer

It only takes a few seconds to spot the similarities between the versatile Dash mixer and the KitchenAid option. Of course, this mixer is a bit smaller than KitchenAid’s but let’s face it, it’s a great alternative that will actually fit your budget. This Dash mixer also comes equipped with a few handy accessories such as dough hooks and a recipe book.

It’s the perfect gift for someone who loves baking and can be used by even the most novice of bakers. KitchenAid mixers aren’t exactly known to be on the affordable side, so if you’re not ready yet to invest in one just yet, this Dash stand mixer is pretty much the next best thing.

With a price like this, the hardest part about hitting the checkout button should only be deciding which stunning colors you should get!

