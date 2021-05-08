There’s a New Super Comfy Version of Jackie O’s Favorite Sandal at Nordstrom

Even today, Jackie Kennedy Onassis is largely regarded as a fashion icon. There’s just something about her classic tweed outfits topped off with bold accessories that we absolutely love, and that we find ourselves trying to mimic again and again. While there are plenty of memorable ensembles Jackie O wore, we can’t help but be partial to one piece of her wardrobe: shoes. And Jack Rogers’ sandals capture her aesthetic perfectly. These picks are a much classier option than your average flip-flops, and we just found a Jack Rogers style on Nordstrom that looks just as comfy, too. Yep, your summer just got a stylish upgrade because Nordstrom is selling these Jack Comfort Flip Flop (and many other Jack Rogers shoes) on sale now for a limited time.

Jack Comfort Flip Flop

Image: Nordstrom.

While on a trip to Italy, Jackie Kennedy wore an elevated sandal that would be the inspiration for the popular Jack Rogers sandal. She had brought the shoe to a local cobbler when she returned to Palm Beach, where the Kennedys had a home and thus, the iconic Jack Rogers silhouette was born. There’s a handful of designs that have truly stood the test of time, and we’d be willing to bet that these sandals will be just as chic years from now.

We love that they have a summery, resort feel but still provide the comfort we need. Summer is right around the corner, and now is the time to stock up. These are currently 20 percent off, so you’ll be able to snag a pair for only $110.40.

Dressing like Jackie O without having to break the bank? That sounds like a win to us.

