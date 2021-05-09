This $32 Best-Selling Pool Float on Amazon Is the Only One You Need This Summer

Summer is just around the corner and we are already thinking about how we are going to spend our time cooling down on those hot days by the pool. Whether it is spending time with our family or sipping a cool drink while enjoying those lazy weekend afternoons, splashing around in the water will be a big part of the festivities. That’s why we are already thinking about the best accessories to bring poolside this year and Amazon has a best-selling 4-in-1 pool float that we’re seriously coveting for summer.

We love the fact that it can morph from a hammock to a lounge chair or a drifter for those relaxing afternoons, but if we want to kick it into high gear — it’s also an exercise saddle. Constructed with thick material that gives it a deluxe resort-quality feel, the float contours to the body for ultra comfort.

Courtesy of Aqua LEISURE.

Whether it is for a backyard or vacation purchase, the 4-in-1 pool float is easy to inflate and it comes with a tote bag to compactly pack it away. The best part is there are 18 prints and colors to choose from, so we already have our eyes on the yellow-and-white striped float to match those sunny days of summer. The float holds up to 250 pounds and there is even an extra-large length for anyone who needs the additional legroom.

And we aren’t the only ones raving about this must-have item this summer, one Amazon reviewer raved, “Easiest pool float to get on and get off of while in the water.” Another user shared, “I love that the body of it is all mesh so it easily folds up to the size of a pillowcase and can easily be packed in luggage with little additional footprint.”

We are already dreaming of our first relaxing day in the pool as we float on by with a cool drink.

