We Just Spotted the Cutest Outdoor Blankets at Nordstrom & They’re Perfect for All of Your Summer Activities

With our weekends quickly filling up with camping trips and other outdoor getaways this summer, we’re naturally already scouring some of our favorite stores for great camping accessory deals. And Nordstrom is chockfull of chic summer camping accessories. No, really!

Related story Costco Has a Massive Beauty Sale Happening On La Mer & More Popular Brands

Nordstrom is much more than your go-to store for gorgeous outdoor dining sets and majorly discounted Kate Spade purses and wallets. It’s also a great place to find chic beach towels and other outdoor accessories. And currently, we’re obsessed with their selection of outdoor blankets.

Outdoor blankets are great because they’re so versatile. On warm nights they can replace your sleeping bag but they’re also great for beach days, picnics, outdoor movie nights or even soccer games. Luckily, Nordstrom has a ton of color options to choose from and we highly recommend stocking up on these and stashing some in the car, the stroller and in your closet.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Outdoor Blanket

This 5-foot by 10-foot outdoor blanket not only boasts a trendy print, but it’s also comfortable and features a wipeable, water-resistant design.

Little Unicorn Outdoor Blanket $79.99 Buy now Sign Up

Dots & Daisies

Image: Nordstrom.

While this one doesn’t fold up like the first one does, it does come with a cute little stuff sack for easy storage. It’s also water-repellant and stain-resistant!

Rumpl $129 Buy now Sign Up

Midnight Poppy

Image: Nordstrom.

The dark colors on this outdoor blanket will conceal stain and dirt really well.

Midnight Poppy Outdoor Blanket $79.99 Buy now Sign Up

And while you’re stocking up on summer essentials, take a look at some of the other adorable must-haves we found at Nordstrom.

Portable Charcoal Grill System

When you need a grill on the go, Fire and Flavor’s Hero Portable Charcoal Grill will get the job done. Plus, it’s the world’s first charcoal grill that uses a biodegradable, charcoal pod. Win-win.

Hero Portable Charcoal Grill System $59.96 Buy now Sign Up

Wine Chiller

There’s no chicer way to keep that bottle of wine or bubbly chilled than with this Vinglacé Wine Chiller.

Vinglacé Wine Chiller $89.95 Buy now Sign Up

Insulated Wine Glass

And where there’s a bottle of bubbly, there’s insulated wine glasses. Our favorite? Corkcicle’s unicorn wine glass.

Corkcicle Stemless Insulated Wine Glass $27.95 Buy now Sign Up

Dutch Oven

Upgrade the hot dog roasting sticks with a Dutch oven. They’re great for making chilis, mac ‘n’ cheese, and even apple pies.

Golden Rabbit Dutch Oven $50.50 Buy now Sign Up

Inflatable Tube

This summer, we picture ourselves floating on the lake or down the river in this tie-dye inflatable tube and only this tie-dye inflatable tube.

Funboy Tie Dye Inflatable Tube Float $39 Buy now Sign Up

Portable Light

Let there be light — from this lightweight, portable, solar-powered, waterproof, and shatterproof light.

Mpowerd Luci Core Portable Light $17.99 Buy now Sign Up

Check out all of Nordstrom’s summer camping accessories.

Before you go, check out our roundup of summer cocktails below: