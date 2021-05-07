Giada De Laurentiis’ Sugar Scrub Is the Perfect Last-Minute DIY Mother’s Day Gift

In search of a last-minute Mother’s Day gift she’ll actually love? Giada De Laurentiis has just the gift: an easy DIY sugar scrub that will, as she puts it, have her feeling “glowed up and fabulous.”

“This is my favorite homemade body scrub,” De Laurentiis starts her video tutorial. “It’s a lemon body scrub, and this is how I make it.”

For De Laurentiis’ DIY body scrub, you’ll need three simple ingredients: natural can sugar, olive oil, and scented essential oil. De Laurentiis uses lemon, but grapefruit, lavender, tea tree, cinnamon and geranium are also great options for your skin. We (and many other Amazon shoppers) love Revive, and they not only have lemon and lavender, but they also sell grapefruit and variety of other gorgeous smelling — and great-for-you — essential oils.

“You can even mix it up and create a signature scent!” De Laurentiis writes.

Making the DIY scrub is easy, too.

You’ll start with half a cup of the sugar, adding in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and mixing until the scrub feels like damp sand. Then, add in 10 to 15 drops of essential oil. For maximum longevity, place the mixture in an airtight container, and you’re set!

To use the scrub, you’ll simply gently rub it on your skin and rinse off with water.

Get the full tutorial on Giadzy.

